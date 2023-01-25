100-year-old Madison woman shares her secrets to staying young

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many of us start to slow down as we age, but a 100-year-old Madison resident seems to be gaining momentum.
After living in six countries and raising three children, Clarice Wortzel says she's never been one to stay idle.
"Well, I've never sat," Wortzel said.
When she first moved to Capitol Lakes in Madison nearly 20 years ago with her husband, Wortzel got involved right away.
"I got involved in all kinds of things like the welcome committee, which I enjoyed thoroughly," Wortzel said.
One of her biggest pieces of advice for anyone is to get involved and interact with your community. She says in a place like Capitol Lakes she's never bored between books, phone calls from her family, classical music and spending time with other residents.
"I think you have to interact with people in order to maintain your health," Wortzel said. "I think that's the only advice I can give. Don't stay cooped up."
While doing laundry, cooking, cleaning and exercising twice a day play a major role in Wortzel's health, what lights her up the most is being able to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"It makes me so happy to see them," Wortzel said. "How many people can say that they can watch their great-grandchildren to grow from little ones to [teenagers]."
On Saturday mornings, Wortzel's family comes for breakfast to visit her and she says being with them is "beyond belief wonderful".
Wortzel will be 101 at the end of April and is proud to wear her age as a badge of honor.