Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter fulfills former directo'rs wish with the "Wheels Give Us Wings" campaign

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter is fulfilling the wish of its former director after receiving donations and support from the community.
Earlier this year, the Board of Directors for the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter asked its staff, "if you could be queen for a day, what would you ask the board to purchase for the shelter?"
It was a question director at the time, Nicole Tidwell, knew the answer to right away: a minivan.
"We had clients that couldn't get to medical appointments and couldn't get to housing appointments," said Community Relations Coordinator for the shelter Angela Witczak. "They couldn't get to job interviews; they couldn't even pick up groceries."
Tidwell became the shelter's director in 2020 after graduating college as a social worker and focusing her final paper on homelessness in the community.
"Just her heart and passion for homelessness in our community was just off the charts. She always wanted more for our community," Witczak said.
But in July of this year, Nicole took her life due to mental health struggles. Something Witczak said those at the shelter are no stranger to.
"We know that most of our clients struggle with mental health, depression, and these sorts of things. And so, we lost our director to that," she said.
Tiffany Hartman is Nicole Tidwell's mom. She describes Nicole as "a force to reckon with." She said Nicole jumped into the community in any way possible, always looking to lend a helping hand to those who need it.
"She wanted to take care of everyone and make sure that everyone was happy. And as she got older, she just she went through some of her own struggles, but then just kind of came into her own," Hartman said.
When it came time to decide what the shelter was going to do for its annual fall giving campaign, Witczak said it was a unanimous vote to fulfill Nicole's wish.
They called it the "Wheels Give Us Wings Campaign."
"We've called it the 'Wheels Give Us Wings Campaign' because our Nicole, we know she's got wings. We know she's watching over us," Witczak said. "And she believed that if we had a minivan, it would give us wings for our clients. And so that's what we've done."
Knowing their goal, the shelter reached out to those at Koenecke Ford in Reedsburg, asking the availability on vehicles.
Mike Eberle is a salesperson at the dealership. He said he has known Witczak and those at the shelter for a while now and sees the good they have been doing for those in the community.
So, there was no doubt in his mind they were going to fulfill Nicole's wish.
"It's going to accomplish hope for people. It's going to be a resource they can use to get from point A to point B and just bridge the gap between where they're at and where they're going," Eberle said.
Hartman said this mission could have never been accomplished without all the help from the community. She reflects on what this means for her family and for Nicole.
"I just couldn't be more proud of her. The community she built and the legacy that she left for her boys, and really for all of us," Hartman said.
The minivan will be brought home to the shelter on Monday, December 19.
The shelter has raised $54,000 of its $65,000 goal. For ways to get involved, visit the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter website.