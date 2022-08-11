Neighbors for community safety urge people to take violence prevention into own hands

MADISON (WKOW) -- Community leaders on Madison's north side are trying to get to the root of the problem of why they're seeing more violence.
Thursday night they thought they turned it over to the neighborhood for input.
Public Health Madison and Dane County thinks community concerns should be handled together. They started Thursday at the Warner Park Community Center.
It's a place Daejeon Lemon can almost call home.
"It's like a safe haven," Lemon said. "When I'm mad, when I'm sad, when I just need to clear my head, I come here."
Lemon has turned to the Community Center in times of heartbreak too.
"I just recently lost a friend, long live Nick Cook. He died due to gun violence."
He says he also lost an uncle to an overdose.
Hoping to prevent others from feeling this same heartache, OHMDC hosted a community forum to talk about the problems Dane County neighbors see right outside their own homes and what they want done about it.
''We want to get in on people's minds,'' said Randy Molina, the Violence prevention Response and Engagement Coordinator at PHMDC.
"Events like this really try to highlight the issues that we're seeing in the community," Molina said. "Not only gun violence and drug abuse issues, but also just community violence in general."
Molina says that not only will hearing from community leaders highlight the great things happening in Madison and Dane County,
"But I think it empowers a lot of our neighborhoods and a lot of our community members to kind of take ownership as well."
"Madison is really this big," Anthony Cooper, founder and CEO of Focused Interruption said holding his thumb and index finger about an inch apart while sitting on the panel.
"Even though we act like we're in New York," he said with a laugh. "So come on, let's act like community."
Cooper says his life experiences made him want to help people.
Lemon sounded very similar.
"My dream is to help my youth and help my community and bring us all together as one," Lemon said.
He says one of his biggest inspirations is being a good role model for his younger siblings that he feels like he missed out on.
"It starts with everybody."