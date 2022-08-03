American Red Cross volunteers from Wisconsin travel to Kentucky to help with flood recovery

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Red Cross is sending several volunteers from Wisconsin to Kentucky in the wake of the devastating and deadly flooding there.
"I think this is still an evolving disaster, there may be more folks from Wisconsin, certainly from around the country, that will go down to help people because certainly the need is there," said Justin Kern, the communication's director from the Wisconsin Red Cross.
Madison volunteer Scott Adler caught a flight out of the Dane County Regional Airport Wednesday morning. He's the fourth disaster team member to head to Kentucky from Wisconsin since Saturday. Other volunteers from Fond Du Lac, Green Bay and Wausau have already arrived.
"This is a mass casualty incident and so we are the glimmer of hope," he said. "We are the catalyst that's going to get these people back to normal."
More than three dozen people were killed and hundreds are still missing. The death toll is expected to rise.
Adler will be in Kentucky for two weeks, and he'll try to bring hope and healing to those dealing with disaster.
"If I were in their shoes, I would want someone come in to help me," he said. "That's what we do here in America. When we have disasters, whenever we face adversity, we step up to the plate, give each other a hand, and help get everybody on the road to recovery."
As of Monday night, the Red Cross and its partners had already provided care for around 600 residents in numerous shelters across eastern Kentucky.
"I think the thing that our folks often find, and I found myself, is that connecting with people in their time of need can really help you see the brighter side of what is a truly terrible situation," said Kern.
Kern said there are plenty of ways to help right now, including making a financial donation or giving blood.