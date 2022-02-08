Badgers men's basketball takes down Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WKOW) -- The No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers avenged a loss from last month by taking down No. 17 Michigan State 70-62.
Just weeks after allowing Michigan State to score 86 points in Madison, the Badgers' defense was stifling. The Badgers forced 12 turnovers.
Johnny Davis led the way for Wisconsin with 25 points. Chucky Hepburn chipped in 11. Tyler Wahl, who did not play in the first matchup between the two teams, added 11 points.
The Badgers improve to 19-4 overall (10-3 in Big Ten). They will host Rutgers Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Kohl Center.