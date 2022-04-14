 Skip to main content
Brewers welcome Cardinals for 2022 home opener

  • Updated
Milwaukee Brewers Home Opener

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Brewers' 2022 home opener is Thursday in Milwaukee.

The Brew Crew will welcome the St. Louis Cardinals to American Family Field.

The first pitch is at 4:14 p.m. The odd timing of the game is a nod to "Milwaukee Day," using the 4-1-4 area code.

The Brewers have had a tough start to the season, with a 3-3 record. They hope to add another one to the win column.

home opener coverage

27 News has you covered from the minute you start your day, with reports from Milwaukee on Wake Up Wisconsin. And later, Lance Veeser and Pablo Iglesias will be LIVE with game-day coverage.

