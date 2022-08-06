CrossFit Games athletes face extreme heat

MADISON (WKOW) -- The CrossFit games have brought a worldwide audience to Madison this weekend.
Professional athletes are pushed to their limits outside the Aliant energy center and the elements are making it harder as the games near the end.
"I want them to drink plenty of water, eat good food that has salt and other electrolytes in it," Dr. Michael Ray, the Medical Director of the CrossFit Games, said.
Ray says although he knows the athletes are feeling the effects of the heat, they're well prepared. Justin Bergh, the General Manager of Sport for CrossFit LLC agrees.
"It's hot today," Bergh said. "It was wet on the first day. But, I think that's all fair play. These are some of the finest and best trained professional athletes in the entire world. And they're just here to compete."
Bergh says many athletes are training year round to compete in Madison.
Part of their preparation includes training in high heat for at least two weeks before the main event to adjust to the added hurdle. But, if athletes start feeling sick, there are ways to regulate their body temperature.
"And then most significantly, we have ice baths available to the athletes," said Dr. Ray. "So that either before the workout, they can use that to cool off a little bit...but then also, especially after the workouts, when they're really really hot."
Even though they're not competing, the spectators are also feeling the heat
"The athletes are out here giving their all and I'm here to support them," said Tom Taylor with Heart of the North Brewing Co.
"If it's hot watching and just sitting I'm sure it's even hotter out there on the field," spectator Anna Deutsch said.
"It's definitely hot out here. Super bright, but nothing compared to what the athletes are facing," Ty Hanson with GOWOD said.
Dr. Ray said CrossFit has partnered with a UW weather team to keep track of what conditions will look like to keep every athlete and guest safe.
The games come to a close on Sunday. Bergh says he's excited to bring the event back next year for their final year in Madison and he hopes to make it even more special.