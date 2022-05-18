Dana Rettke returns to Madison to raise money for mental health

WKOW (MADISON)-- In just 30 days, Dana Rettke went from winning Wisconsin's first-ever national title to playing professional volleyball in Italy for a top-tier league. Four months later, she returned to Madison more passionate about the sport than ever.
"These are all top level teams, and I got all of this literally stepping out of college," Rettke said. "That is unheard of. Just seeing that I can hang with the best in the world, gave me more motivation than ever to push harder in the gym, get really focused, and really want to learn the system of volleyball because at the end of the day, I want to stay at this level, and I want to be among the best."
Rettke joined the Joncast Podcast with Jon Arias at Me & Julio Restaurant in Fitchburg. The live event raised money for the Journey Mental Health Center.
"Mental health has always been something that is near and dear to my heart," Rettke said. "I have never had serious, serious mental health struggles which I am really thankful for, but yeah it's really hard being a professional athlete, being in a foreign country, trying to navigate all these different things, let alone right in our backyard. Being a student-athlete is really freaking hard and unless you are really apart of that, no one can really understand that."
Rettke would also never miss an opportunity to return to the place where it all began.
"Madison is really home for me, and it's really comforting to come back and be like okay, home is still home," Rettke said.
On Sunday, Rettke will leave for Anaheim, California, as she competes for a roster spot on the national team. Then, she will head back to Italy for her first full season as a professional volleyball player.