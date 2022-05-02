Emma Jaskaniec shares how her meditation journey benefitted her mental health

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Madison Soccer Midfielder Emma Jaskaniec is one of several athletes set to share their stories about mental health at UNCUT Madison's Tackle the Stigma event on Tuesday night.
"The biggest thing that I want to get across is different resources, especially because I am so big into meditation, that there are so many different resources that can help you better your mental health," Jaskaniec said.
"Going from bad to good, I feel like is what mental health is focused on, and for it to become a real conversation where people feel like they need to get the help they need, there needs to be talk about going from good to great," Jaskaniec said.
Jaskaniec has battled with anxiety for quite some time and discovered meditation when her anxiety was at its peak during the pandemic.
She started working with UW Director of Meditation Chad McGehee. At first, the new practice felt a little uncomfortable.
"My mind would always wander, and I'm like I hate doing things I am not good at," Jaskaniec said.
However, little did she know, that she was doing it just right.
McGehee told her that realizing your mind is wandering and being able to bring it back to the present "is the whole point of meditation."
"Ever since he said that I was hooked," Jaskaneic continued.
Now she is setting out time each day to meditate.
"Talking about it makes me so excited because it genuinely has helped me and my mental health," Jaskaniec said. "I know the benefits that people can get from it."
It's no coincidence that she has also seen benefits on the field. The core memory that stands out to her is when she scored the game-winning goal in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals one year ago.
"That morning, I had done a meditation, and I had never meditated, even since then, that my mind hasn't wandered, and that was the first time it has ever happened, and then that moment happened in the game," Jaskaniec said.
"So that was one of my coolest experiences I have ever had with meditation."
Meditation is something that Jaskaniec plans to continue post-college. Recently she recorded a meditation for the Calm App, which will be released this summer.
Jaskaniec will share more about her experience with meditation at the Tackle the Stigma event on Tuesday night. All the proceeds from the event will go to the Sarah Shulze foundation.
Our statement on the passing of Sarah Shulze ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wg7a31TITO— UNCUT Madison (@uncut_madison) April 24, 2022