Fireworks and events to celebrate Fourth of July in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fourth of July is a few days away, but many communities are getting a head start! 27 News has you covered with all the events taking place to celebrate the holiday.
Beloit
- Fourth of July Spectacular! (July 4): Hosted by the Beloit Sky Carp at ABC Supply Stadium, this free event kicks off at 6 p.m. The night will began with a performance by the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, and fireworks will begin afterwards around 9 p.m.
DeForest
- DeForest 4th of July Community Celebration (July 2-4): This celebration at Fireman's Park has it all: bands, car shows, inflatables, a parade, and most importantly, fireworks. The 4th of July parade will be at 10:30 a.m. on July 4, with fireworks that evening at dusk.
Edgerton
- Edgerton Fireworks (July 3): Beginning at 4 p.m. at RaceTrack Park, there will be a petting zoo, 'chicken bingo,' and fireworks at dusk.
Evansville
- Lake Leota Fest (July 1-4): The festivities begin on July 1 and extend throughout the weekend with bands, festivals and even a euchre tournament. Fireworks will be on the 4th at dusk.
Janesville
- Independence Day on the Rock (July 4): Starting at 3 p.m. at Traxler Park, there will be music, food trucks and kid's activities. Fireworks will begin at dusk.
Madison
- Festival Foods Fireworks (July 3): This community event at the Mallards' Warner Park will have live music after the game. The fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m., and you can also watch the fireworks from neighboring baseball fields.
- Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus (July 2): Taking place at Breese Stevens Field at 5-10 p.m., the night will be filled with music, food and fireworks. Tickets are $10, with kids under 12 getting in free with a paying adult.
- Fourth Fest (July 4): Running from 2-8 p.m. this free events at The Edgewater Grand Plaza will have bands, lawn games, crafts, food and music.
Monona
- Monona Community Festival (July 2-4): With events starting on the second all the way to the fireworks show at 9:20 p.m. on the 4th, the Monona Community Festival has a lot of fun on the books. Be sure to check their website for events like art fairs, a hole-in-one contest and a carnival.
Mazomanie
- Mazo 4th of July Celebration (July 4): Starting at 2 p.m., there will be a baseball game, free rootbeer floats and fireworks off the bluff at dusk!
Pardeeville
- Pardeeville 4th of July: Hometown Heroes (July 3-4): Fireworks will be taking place July 3 at Chandler Park, but that's not all that'll be happening! On July 3, there will be a cornhole tournament, food trucks, a ski show and bands, and there will be a parade beginning at 11 a.m. on the Fourth!
Portage
- Festival Fireworks Celebration (July 2): Taking place just off Gunderson Drive, you can watch the show from nearby neighborhood parking lots. The show will begin at 9:30 p.m.
Shorewood Hills
- Shorewood Hills Celebration (July 2, 4): The Shorewood tradition begins with a dance on July 2, and events continue on the Fourth with a kids (an adult) 'triathlon,' art fair, parade and fireworks at dusk.
Stoughton
- The Stoughton Fair (July 1-4): The Stoughton Fair has fun family events starting on July 1, with a fireworks show beginning at dusk.
Waunakee
- WaunaBoom (July 4): The fun at Ripp Park begins at 2 p.m.! There will be an F-16 flyover, a Black Hawk fly-in and a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m.
Live Fireworks Streams
If you or someone you know aren't able to make it out to a show but would still like to watch fireworks, we're currently searching for shows you can watch online.
If you know of one, please let us know! We'd love to help all members of our community celebrate.
- Boomfest (July 4): Taking place in Jenks, Oklahoma, you can watch 2 News Oklahoma's livestream of the fireworks show. They're on central time, so keep an eye on the stream as dusk approaches!
