Giannis has triple-double as Bucks defeat Celtics in game one, 101-89

BOSTON (WKOW)-- The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Boston Celtics in the opening game of the Eastern Conference Semifinals 101-89. The Bucks take a 1-0 lead in the best of seven series.
Giannis tallied a triple-double with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists. That is his second triple-double in the post-season.
Jrue Holiday led all scorers with 25 points to go with 10 rebounds.
Bobby Portis started in place of Khris Middleton once again and played a huge role with a double-double. Portis finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Off the bench, Grayson Allen scored 11 points, Pat Connaughton had eight points, and Javon Carter had seven points.
The Bucks played tremendous defense limiting the Celtics to 33 percent from the floor. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 21 points.
Game two is in Boston on Tuesday May 6th at 6 PM on TNT. The series shifts back to Milwaukee on Saturday May 9th.