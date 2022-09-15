 Skip to main content
Gilda's Club Madison prepares for special fundraising events

  • Updated
Cancer support groups at Gilda's Club Madison

Gilda's Club Madison is preparing for a pair of fundraising events.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Gilda's Club Madison is preparing for a pair of special fundraising events in the next couple weeks.

The group will host the Red Doors Golf Tournament on Monday at Nakoma Golf Club. Spots are filled up for this year's tournament.

However, registration is open for the Gilda's Run/Walk on October 16. Registration can be found here: https://www.gildasclubmadison.org/fundraising-events/gildas-run-walk/.

Executive Director/CEO Lannia Stenz sat down with Lance Veeser to discuss those events and the mission of the foundation.

