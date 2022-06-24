Great Race rolls into Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — The Great Race car rally swung through Sun Prairie Thursday afternoon for a lunch stop, bringing with it 120 vintage cars.
Part of of the 2022 Hemmings Motor News tour, the Great Race started in Warwick, Rhode Island, on June 18 and will finish in Fargo, North Dakota, on June 26.
Teams come from every corner of the world and U.S. to compete in the race. Teams, composed of a driver and navigator, are scored at secret checkpoints along the race route and are penalized one second for each second either early or late. The team with the lowest score wins.
More than 500 people participated in the race, with cars built from 1974 being the last eligible. Most vehicles entered were built before World War II.
Cars rolled into Angell Park’s shortly before noon on Thursday for a quick bite to eat followed by a festival filled with food, fun and classic cars.
“When the Great Race pulls into a city it becomes an instant festival,” Jeff Stumb, the race director said. “Last year we had several overnight stops with more than 10,000 spectators on our way to having 250,000 people see the Great Race during the event.”
The event following the Great Race stop had free balloon sculptures for kids, an Elvis impersonator and cars being on display on Market Street.