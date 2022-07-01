 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jonathan Taylor returns to Madison to give back to the community

  • Updated
Jonathan Taylor

MADISON (WKOW)-- Wisconsin Badgers' Legend Jonathan Taylor returned to Madison on Friday to host a charity event at one of the four Toppers locations he owns. 

Taylor matched every pizza order with a pizza donation to the Lussier Community Education Center. 

The Badgers' great explained why it is so important to him to give back to the community. 

"When I first got to meet those kids at the community center when I was with my roommate, to see their faces light up, and at the time, I was just a sophomore," Taylor said.

"So, to see the impact that I had on them by just being in their presence as a sophomore, it let me know that there are a lot more bigger things in life than football."  "When I was able to come back here, it was a no brainer for that place, Lussier Community Center, to be the first place that I give back to because they gave back to me in a way they didn't even know at the time." 

Taylor just finished up his second season with the Indianapolis Colts. He led the league in rushing last season with 1,811 yards. 

Tags

Recommended for you