Jonathan Taylor returns to Madison to give back to the community

MADISON (WKOW)-- Wisconsin Badgers' Legend Jonathan Taylor returned to Madison on Friday to host a charity event at one of the four Toppers locations he owns.
Taylor matched every pizza order with a pizza donation to the Lussier Community Education Center.
The Badgers' great explained why it is so important to him to give back to the community.
"When I first got to meet those kids at the community center when I was with my roommate, to see their faces light up, and at the time, I was just a sophomore," Taylor said.
"So, to see the impact that I had on them by just being in their presence as a sophomore, it let me know that there are a lot more bigger things in life than football." "When I was able to come back here, it was a no brainer for that place, Lussier Community Center, to be the first place that I give back to because they gave back to me in a way they didn't even know at the time."
Taylor just finished up his second season with the Indianapolis Colts. He led the league in rushing last season with 1,811 yards.