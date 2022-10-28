Looking back: 29 years since the Camp Randall stadium rush

MADISON (WKOW) -- It was a frightening scene at Camp Randall nearly 30 years ago this weekend.
As Wisconsin celebrated a big win over Michigan, the cheers quickly turned to fear during a stampede inside the stadium.
Those who attended that game offer harrowing accounts.
"Students started to chant 'Rush the field," said Brian Kiley.
October 30, 1993, Wisconsin pulled an upset win over Michigan. Current WKOW employee Brian Kiley was a freshman at UW-Madison and at the game.
"It was big. Wisconsin had for many years been a really bad team, prior to '93 and anytime you beat Michigan, it's a huge win," said Kiley.
"The Badgers hadn't won anything like that, in 31 years," said Sue Riseling, who served as UW-Madison's Police Chief from 1991 - 2016.
Riseling said even before the game was over, overzealous students started stacking and eventually blowing over iron fencing near the field.
"When the game ended, that's when the first group of students started to get onto the field," said Riseling.
"You could quickly tell that people in front weren't really going anywhere and the more people from behind, tried to move and push forward," said Kiley.
Ultimately thousands of students broke through and in a 1993 interview, one UW student described what he saw. "There are people down and people bleeding and I was just like, I wasn't even moving. I just kept falling down. But it's pretty bad situation," said Ryan Casner.
Dozens of students were injured.
"There were 69 people injured and transported that day," said Riseling.
Some near death.
"We had 12 pulseless, non-breathers and they were able to get in and resuscitate those folks right away," said Riseling.
Brenda Dickinson was among the seriously injured in 1993 and described what happened from her hospital bed. "I was unconscious. I had CPR," said Brenda Dickinson. "I don't remember anything after falling down,"
That day there were many courageous acts from police and first responders and heroism even came from the unlikely.
"I remember Joe Panos, who was the captain, offensive lineman, I believe he was for the Badgers at the time. He was dragging students out that were crushed in between the fence line and the red railing," said Riseling.
The 1993 stampede was a wake-up call to UW and things have changed since then.
"That's what we want for people here is to have a good safe experience," said Justin Doherty, Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Relations at UW. "The stadium has been reconstructed in such a way that, we don't encourage people to come onto the field, but if it happens, and it has happened, you just don't have those impediments to getting out of the field. It was a tragic day. Thankfully, no lives were lost."
Some other major changes to Camp Randall, the band no longer performs on bleachers in the endzone and there's now a tunnel for players to walk through.