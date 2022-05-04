Madison College Baseball Coach Mike Davenport reaches 1000th career win

WKOW (MADISON)-- The Madison College players felt the pressure of this past week.
"They wanted to win immediately, and we lost three in a row," Head Coach Mike Davenport said. "We had only lost three games all year."
But , they returned home with a new energy at a Robin Roberts Field where they have not lost all season.
"I knew the guys kind of knew where we were at, and they really wanted it for coach," Former Player and Assistant Coach Justin Scanlon said.
A Sunday sweep meant that Davenport became one of 14 active NJCAA head coaches to reach career win one thousand. However, Davenport isn't one for individual accomplishments.
"It's nice, but in all truthfulness, I am just happy it's passed," Davenport said.
"He is so focused on the next pitch, and the next at bat, and the next inning and the next game, and that's how you get to be so good, and that's how you get those thousand wins," Scanlon added.
Coach Davenport is the winningest coach in Madison College athletics history. Davenport said that his coaching demeanor has changed over the years. Back in 2009, he had open heart surgery, and it was at that time that he decided who he really wanted to be as a coach.
"I was in bed for about four weeks and nothing to do but think," Davenport said. "I don't give them a chance to show me who they really are and what their personality is. I do want them to feel like they don't have to be something that they are not."
"He is a true leader, and he really cares about you, and he makes that known," Sclanlon said.
Celebrating 1,000 career wins, that care off the field translates to success on the field.