Madison East honors Chris Lins' legacy on and off the field

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison East's football team is missing a notable piece this season, leaving a hole in a team that's hoping to pick up its first playoff win since 2004.
The Purgolders' offensive coordinator, and Madison East Alumna, Chris Lins died this summer unexpectedly from cardiac arrest.
"I know what Chris would want and that's just to keep playing, and play as hard as we can, coach these boys up and try to win for the East side," Purgolders head coach Jeremy Thornton said.
The 36-year-old was known for his football prowess.
"He was a savant," Thornton said of his close friend, and former Purgolders' teammate.
Although he's gone, his team is making sure his name lives on, as they say Lins' legacy far surpasses any others.
The Purgolders are wearing 'CL33' stickers on their helmets in honor of Lins' high school number at Madison East. There is also talks of the potential to name the practice field after him in the future.
"We continue to talk about the things he's done to improve our community and our football program, and just make sure we never forget," Thornton said.
Lins' fingerprints are left all over the Purgolders' program, as they continue to use the offense he was hoping to install for the first time this year.
"He would be eating dinner with me and be writing down plays on a napkin or piece of paper or something, so I'm still finding all over out house little pieces of paper with football plays on it," Lins' partner Olyvia Kuchta said.
"It's special, right? Because you get someone who builds something that's unique to the brand of football in your conference and you want to continue to uplift that, so that's our goal. It's just to take what he's given us, and perfect it and keep moving forward," Thornton said.
Lins' east side pride followed him as far as it possibly could, something Olyvia says he always wanted.
"A lot of his friends even moved out of the area and he was like, 'I'll never do that. I'm going to live and die here.' And he did," Kuchta said.
However, Lin's motivation for his team goes far beyond the x's and o's.
"He always was like, yeah do I want to win more games, do I want to be champions, go to state, all that kind of stuff? Yeah, but that's not what's as important to me," Kuchta said. "What's important is I'm here for these young men, and I'm helping them to achieve their greatest potential."
Lins has achieved much more than he ever realized, leaving a memory at Madison East that's unforgettable.