Madison hosts inaugural Wisconsin Games Alliance E-Sports Tournament

MADISON (WKOW) - The inaugural Wisconsin Games Alliance E-Sports Tournament was hosted at the Alliant Energy Center Friday.
Teams of two competed in the game "Rocket League" for $2,500 in cash prizes. The event ran parallel to the annual M-Dev Conference, which brings together some of the top national video game developers.
The goal of the tournament was to give younger and less experienced players a chance to participate in the E-Sports community.
"I think a lot of people from the community are coming out because they want to be part of an Esports tournament," Filament Games Vice President of Partnerships and Business Development Jennifer Javornik said. "They want to be part of the scene."
The Madison E-Sports scene has previously seen success generating interest and recruitment through collegiate teams that have drawn national attention. Organizers of Friday's event see it as a chance to further elevate E-Sports in the community.