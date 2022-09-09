Madison to host Wisconsin's 20th annual IRONMAN competition

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison is hosting Wisconsin's 20th annual IRONMAN competition Sunday.
Some of the state's best athletes will compete in a triathlon race throughout the Madison area.
The race begins with a 2.4 mile swim, continues into a 112 mile bike race and finishes with a marathon that ends at the Wisconsin State Capitol.
Several streets in and around downtown Madison will be closed for the triathlon on Sunday, September 11th.
For the bike portion of the race, the following closures will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.:
Right lane of northbound John Nolen Drive from E Lakeside St to Monona Terrace
- East Lakeside Street east of John Nolen Drive
- Olin-Turville Court
- East Rusk Avenue from Alliant Energy Center driveway to Rimrock Road
- Rimrock Road ramps to/from Beltline Highway
- Badger Road west of Rimrock Road
Closures for the running portion of the race will last from 11 a.m. until midnight. That race will go throughout downtown Madison. Visit the IRONMAN website for more details on the exact route.
Registration for the race will be available on-site before the race.