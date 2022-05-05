Major flood shuts down The Salvation Army in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a water main break that led to a major flood at the Salvation Army's building on Darbo Drive in Madison last Saturday.
"We got a call from the neighbors that they saw rushing water coming out of our community center. We came in with the fire department and saw that there were about 10 inches of standing water," said Taylor Pasell, a spokesperson for The Salvation Army of Dane County.
She said most of the popular areas in their building were underwater.
"The damage, unfortunately, is mostly in our gym, which is where we serve the community, the game room, and then also a workout room," said Pasell.
A week later, the cleanup begins along with the search to find items that can be saved.
"The team is also working on trying to salvage like furniture or items that we had stored in our basement," said Pasell.
In just one week, workers have filled more than 27 dumpsters and staff said there's more work ahead.
"We're thinking right now that it's going to be months at least before we can get things back and running again," said Pasell.
Until the Salvation Army opens its doors open again, all services will be suspended like the afterschool program for kids, the gym, and the community closet will be off-limits to the community.
"We see probably 100 people a week in here, at least. So, unfortunately, all those people at this time are not able to access those programs," said