Memorial High's basketball team pivots after Southwest Airlines cancels their flight minutes before boarding

MADISONI (WKOW) -- The Southwest Airlines disaster continues as thousands more flights are canceled across the country.
One flight cancellation almost forced the Memorial High School boys' basketball team to forfeit their tournament in Florida, but Head Coach Steve Collins said his basketball team did what they do best: they pivoted.
"I got a headache and literally, I think I got a headache," Memorial Head Coach Steve Collins recalled his reaction to learning his basketball team's Southwest flight from Chicago to Orlando was canceled.
"Got through TSA really easy, which should have been sign to me," laughed Collins.
Coach Collins along with 25 members of Memorial High School's basketball team were invited to play in the Battle at the Villages tournament in Orlando, Florida and getting there would be a long shot.
"We left Madison about 4 a.m., we had a 10:40 a.m. flight out of Midway out of Chicago and then about 10 minutes before the flight was going to leave, they canceled it," said Collins.
Leaving Coach Collins and his staff scrambling to find other options.
"We were figuring out, can we take a train or could we get a bus?" Collins wondered.
But the winter storm was causing delays on Amtrack and Greyhound. Plus, the bus that took the team to Midway Airport already left.
So, the group chartered a bus and getting to Florida would take 16 hours, so the team had a small window to hit the road.
But they made it.
"We knew we had to leave Chicago about 7 p.m. to get down to Florida, and then we ended up getting down here last night, about an hour and 10 minutes before tip-off," Collins said.
Southwestern CEO Robert Jordan blamed aggressive flight scheduling and the winter storm.
"Cities where large numbers of scheduled flights simultaneously froze as record bitter cold brought challenges for all airlines," Jordan said.
Captain Casey Murray, President of Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, said in a statement that "the problems Southwest faces have been brewing for a long time." He said they've been having these issues for the last 20 months.
"We've seen these sorts of meltdowns occur on a much more regular basis and it really just has to do with outdated processes and outdated IT," he said.
Coach Collins hopes his team relishes this journey to the tourney as a learning experience.
"It does teach a little bit about adversity and we're gonna make this happen and then we're gonna make the best of it," Collins said.
The Spartans lost their second game, Wednesday, to Lowndes High School 64 -57. They're playing Thursday at 1 pm.