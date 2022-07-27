Milwaukee Bucks reveal new 'Fear the Deer' uniforms

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The Milwaukee Bucks have released new Fear The Deer” Statement Edition uniforms for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.
According to a team spokesperson, the new uniform is the third edition of the "Fear the Deer" series, which began in 2015.
The kit features antlers running up the sides of the jersey and shorts, something the team says resembles a buck "with its head down charging toward an opponent."
The new uniforms will be worn along side the Association (white), Icon (green), along with a Classic Edition and City Edition uniform to be released later this year.