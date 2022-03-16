 Skip to main content
Randolph looking to sweep state basketball titles

  • Updated
Randolph

RANDOLPH (WKOW)-- The Randolph boys basketball team is back in the state tournament for the 16th overall time. Randolph has won 10 state championships, which is the most by any member school. The Rockets' most recent victory came in 2013. 

The Trailways Conference champions will face off against Gibraltar at 9:05 am on Friday. The winner will face either Bangor/Hurley in the state championship game on Saturday at 11:05 am. 

They will look to follow the girl's team's lead as they just won the gold ball last weekend. 

