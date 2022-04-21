Report: Khris Middleton out for series after Game 2 MCL sprain

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- After dropping Game 2 to the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night, the Bucks got an extra dose of bad news Thursday.
All-Star small forward Khris Middleton, who left Wednesday's loss in the fourth quarter, will be out for the remainder of the first round, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Middleton was diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his left knee, and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Bobby Portis, who left Game 2 with an eye injury, was not listed on Thursday's injury report.
Prior to Wednesday, Middleton had turned in another All-Star season, putting up 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. With him out for the rest of the series, the bulk of his scoring output will fall to bench guards Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen, along with fellow stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday.