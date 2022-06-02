Steve Stricker's new perspective: 'Go out and have fun with it'

MADISON (WKOW) — Steve Stricker led Team USA to a Ryder Cup victory last September. But just a month later, a serious health scare knocked "Captain America" off his feet.
"I thought I was pretty invincible when it came to health, but you know, that showed otherwise," Professional Golfer Steve Stricker said.
A mysterious heart and liver issue led to two separate stays in the hospital.
"They really didn't have any answers for me," Stricker said. "I think that was a scary part."
Stricker experienced an irregular heart rate, increased white blood cell count, and declining liver count. He took medication for Myocarditis that left him with no appetite. He lost 25 pounds.
"No one knows why I got this," Stricker said. "It could have been just a virus, could have been a reaction to the vaccine. No one really knows. They can't tell me one way or the other."
Doctors were able to rule out the big things, and soon, there was hope.
"There was one procedure that he had, and something started to get better," Steve's wife, Nicki Stricker, said. "I think we kind of kept seeing that a little bit. It was about getting home and, that's behind us, you know, what do we need to do to get back to where you were, and we've even talked to better."
Stricker spent the holidays rehabbing in Florida alongside his family. Despite the circumstances, the Stricker family cherished the quality time.
"We got a ton of one-on-one time playing golf, which was nice, like lessons every day," Steve's youngest daughter, Izzy Stricker, said. "Since he couldn't play, it was more focused on us and my mom. So that was really fun."
It was only a matter of time before Steve was back swinging again.
I want to thank everyone for all the love and well wishes that I’ve received today! It was a tough go for a while but I’m definitely getting better. I’ve got a ways to go but look forward to getting back after it when I get the ok! pic.twitter.com/iLotjmI3h8— Steve Stricker (@stevestricker) January 8, 2022
"In January, it felt like I had a long way to go, but you know, looking back at it, it was a nice progression," Stricker said.
"I think we honestly were more fired up for him that he wants to get back because I don't know it, just it's fun to see him do what he loves," Izzy said.
He felt strong enough to attempt three PGA Tour Champions tournaments in a row by May.
"Going into those three weeks, I really didn't know, I didn't know if I could make it around, you know, and I hadn't been walking, playing 18 holes, I haven't been doing any of that kind of stuff," Stricker said. "So it was just kind of see where my game is, see where my health was at, and go from there. But, deep down, going there, I wanted to be competitive."
And he was. In his first tournament back, Stricker finished tied for second.
"I don't want to say I wasn't surprised, but I kind of wasn't at what he did," Nicki said.
Most recently, at Regions Tradition, he held a commanding lead on the final day.
"We were kind of freaking out," Steve's oldest daughter, Bobbi Stricker, said. "There was almost like this feeling of like, he's going to do it. That piece that is unexplainable."
That gut feeling came true as Stricker won the tournament by six strokes, completing a triumphant comeback.
Congratulations to our 2022 Regions Tradition Champion, Steve Stricker! @stevestricker @ChampionsTour pic.twitter.com/jGXRmU9bH6— RegionsTradition (@RegionsTrad) May 15, 2022
He did it all with his wife Nicki by his side as his caddie.
"She's my number one supporter, right," Stricker said. "So to have her there on the bag, it's comforting. She knows me like nobody else."
Now, the Strickers enter this next chapter with a new perspective.
"It's golf," Steve said. "I'm 55. I had a good career. You know, this is kind of icing on the cake, this Champions Tour, and just go out and have fun with it and see what I have going forward and try to play well."
"Don't get me wrong, I want to be out there to play well. But, you know, is it really that big a deal from where we were back in November."
The Strickers have always been tight knit, but now family means more than ever before.
"You think that your parents are invincible, and you think that they're in great health, you know, like nothing can happen to them, but things can turn really quick and just to be appreciative of literally like every single moment," Bobbi said.
Steve and Nicki said, if nothing else, they hoped he would be back for the American Family Insurance Championship, which is June 10-12 at University Ridge Golf Course. Stricker feels very grateful to be a player/host at the event this year.
"It's way bigger than you know, playing the game or anything else," Stricker said. "This has been more gratifying and satisfying, being able to be a part of this tournament and be able to give back to the community like we've been doing. So, that's the thing that we always get reminded of each and every year come AmFam time."
Stricker's up and down year continued as he recently tweeted that he tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw from the Senior PGA Championship.
"Just a small setback and will look forward to getting back after it when I feel strong again!"
Super bummed that I tested positive for Covid on Friday and have to withdraw from @seniorpgachamp this week! Just a small setback and will look forward to getting back after it when I feel strong again! Good luck to the players, especially my brother in law @MarioTiziani— Steve Stricker (@stevestricker) May 24, 2022