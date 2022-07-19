Taste of Madison Hosts Kick-off Event

MADISON (WKOW) - Taste of Madison hosted its kick-off event Tuesday morning at Breese Stevens Field.
The "Taste of the Taste" Event saw participating restaurants sample out their food to compete for the "Best of Taste of Madison" Awards.
The invite-only event offered vendors the chance to make sure they're prepared for the upcoming 40th Anniversary of "Taste of Madison".
The anniversary event will be the biggest since the pandemic began and is expected to draw upwards of 100,000 visitors. It will feature new restaurants, upcoming local artists, and souvenirs.
The official "Taste of Madison" event will be held from September 3rd to September 4th at the Capitol Square.