The fire still burns for Danielle Hart, as she returns from a season-ending injury

MADISON (WKOW)-- Wisconsin volleyball senior Danielle Hart is set to be back on the floor for the start of the season, as she returns from an ACL injury she suffered last September.
At the time of her injury, Hart was having the best season of her career, hitting .427 through 19 sets played. It was difficult to come to the reality that her season was over.
"Just knowing that I'll never hit a ball out of Syd's hands and turn around and have Barnes like jumping on me, like that was crushing," Hart said. "Not being able to be out there on the court battling for the first national championship for this program and battle with them was the the hardest thing to accept, because I just cannot get that back."
That could have been it for her, but there's no quit in Danielle Hart.
"I knew I was not done here," Hart said. "I knew I was going to continue working hard to rehab and get back to as healthy as I was and try to get back stronger."
In the meantime, Hart took on a mentor role from the sideline, helping lead the team to it's first national championship.
"The past season would have hurt so much more if we had not won the national championship," Hart said. "Especially Syd, Dana, Grace, I'd been with them all five of those seasons. I knew that that was their last shot, and I just wanted it so bad for this program and especially for them."
On the side, Hart used art as an outlet, growing her business, Hart Art.
"I am very disciplined on making sure it's never something that stresses me out, but just like a release form and something I continue to have so much fun with," Hart said.
Now, she's painting a picture for her final year as a Badger.
"The fire has always been there to win the national championship, and now the fire is just as high, if not bigger on, let's go get a second one."