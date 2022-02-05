Update on Brian Flores NFL Lawsuit

UNDATED (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has told teams the league will look to bolster policies meant to encourage hiring of minorities, particularly as head coaches. The commissioner also pledged an investigation into tanking allegations raised by Brian Flores in his discrimination lawsuit against the NFL.
In a memo to the league’s 32 clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press, Goodell wrote that the NFL’s record on hiring minority coaches has been “unacceptable.” He said the league will “reevaluate and examine all policies, guidelines and initiatives relating to diversity, equity and inclusion." Goodell said outside experts will be involved in the review.
Flores, who is Black, was fired as Miami’s coach last month despite back-to-back winning seasons. He named the league and three teams — the Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants — in a class-action lawsuit this week alleging unfair hiring practices in the NFL. After the lawsuit was filed, the league said it would defend itself against claims it said were “without merit.” In subsequent days, the Dolphins, Broncos and Giants issued their own denials of Flores’ allegations.
The most serious allegation in the lawsuit is Flores’ contention that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross told him he would pay him $100,000 for every loss during the coach’s first season because the owner wanted the club to “tank” so it could get the top draft pick.
However, Flores' lawyers — Douglas H. Wigdor LLP, and John Elefterakis, EEP Law — recently released a statement responding to Goodell's statement about diversity and inclusion. In it, they said that they suspect that his statement was "more of a public relations ploy than a commitment to real change."
This is after the NFL and various teams denied the allegations set forth in the 60-page complaint "without any investigation," according to Wigdor and Elefterakis' statement.
"For too many years, the NFL has hid behind the cover of foundations that were supposed to protect the rights of Black players and coaches, all while letting systemic racial bias fester in its front offices," they continued in their statement. "We would be pleased to talk to the Commissioner about real change, but unfortunately he has not reached out to us to engage in such a discussion."
ABC News contributed to this story.