UW LaCrosse student Hamud Faal laid to rest Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) Funeral services were held Sunday afternoon for 25-year-old Hamud Faal.
He was a u-w lacrosse student and Thursday night LaCross Police recovered his body from the Mississippi River nearly a month after he went missing.
"We are grateful that we were able to find him. Our hope was to be able to find him alive. The fact that that wasn't what we got, is heartbreaking to the family," said Jerreh Kujabi, Faal's stepfather.
Loved ones say at least now they can start grieving
"Within a period of four weeks, we were able to find him. That by itself, you know, is a good thing, because the family can have closure now," said family friend State Rep. Samba Baldeh (D-Madison).
"As a family dealing with that alone, I wouldn't know how we would have been able to handle that. And so the community that rallied around us, the friends that made all this possible," said Kujabi.
"Faal is always very charming, always smiling. He's a nice kid, very prayerful," said Abass Koroma, his uncle.
Family members say this loss is especially hard because Faal had no siblings.
"Losing your only child is very difficult. So all we need as a family to support," said Koroma.
Faal's parents say they're still processing his death and hope he'll be remembered as a kind, respectable, goal-oriented son
"He graduated at a community college here in 2018. We went to Lacrosse to go to school were supposed to graduate this May. So, he's one of ambition fun, loving, really caring young man that has his life ahead of him," said Kujabi.
Faal's parents say they are working with UW-LaCrosse to have his degree in psychology awarded posthumously.