UW-Platteville upsets No. 3 UW-Whitewater, 17-13

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Whitewater held possession of the Miner's Axe for 18 years, but that changed on Saturday as UW-Platteville reclaimed it in their upset victory.
Despite narrowly leading in time of possession, the Warhawks had four turnovers in the annual George Chryst Memorial Bowl.
A 46-yard interception by Colton Ingram gave UW-Platteville the lead in the second quarter and the Pioneers never looked back from there.
UW-Whitewater entered at the third-ranked team in the nation.
The Pioneers travel to UW-Stout on October 29 while the Warhawks will host UW-River Falls for their Homecoming game.