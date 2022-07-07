Verona high school student chosen as Wisconsin winner for 'Doodle for Google' contest

VERONA (WKOW) — A Verona Area High School Student (VAHS) could have his art featured as the 'Doodle' on the Google homepage for millions to see!
Mike Jones, a 2022 graduate of VAHS, is one of the 54 winners of the 11th annual Doodle for Google competition, a competition for K-12 students across the U.S. to submit their own version of the Google logo.
The prompt for the competition was “I care for myself by....”
Mike's Doodle “Wellness Through the Mirrors” beat out thousands of entries this year.
"I care for myself by simply being myself," Mike said. "I enjoy nature and family. I feel wellness through my favorite foods and bubble baths. I feel my best with my sister and loved through my animals. Wellness is within me and looking back through my own reflection."
Mike's classmates helped him celebrate with a surprise assembly.
To help their favorites succeed, everyone across the U.S. can vote for their favorite Doodle from the winners.
The winner will have their Doodle featured on the homepage for a a day, and they will take home a $30,000 college scholarship. Their school will also receive a $50,000 tech package to create or improve a computer lab or technology program.
You can see a full list of state winners and vote online. Voting is open from July 7-12.