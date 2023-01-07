'What else would bring us to the middle of Wisconsin in January?': Iceboat Regatta held on Lake Kegonsa

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- It was a beautiful day for an Iceboat Regatta on Lake Kegonsa in Stoughton Saturday.
The boats took off from Amundson Landing.
The regatta brought participants from across the country, including Karen Binder of Newport, Rhode Island, who said the boats they use are designed to travel across the ice at four times the current wind speed.
"It's the most fun you can have on the water or ice. It's just the speed, the camaraderie of the group, the traveling to different locations. What else would bring us to the middle of Wisconsin in January?" Binder said.
Binder encourages anyone interested to check out the sport. She added a good place to start is local clubs.