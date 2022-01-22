What to expect from the Packers in the Divisional Round

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- After a week off thanks to their status as the NFC's top seed, the Green Bay Packers are set to square off against San Francisco for a spot in the NFC Championship Game tonight at 7:00 p.m. CST.
Green Bay comes into this game with a strong roster that has seen plenty of good news in recent days. All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander will be suiting up for the first time since Week Four, alongside starting offensive linemen Billy Turner and Josh Myers. They also recently activated pass rushers Za'Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus from the injured list.
However, the Packers will not have the services of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the final weeks of the 2020 regular season. They will also be short deep threat wideout Marquez Valdez-Scantling, who is out with a back injury.
The Packers do not have a positive recent history against the 49ers in the postseason. They are 0-3 in the last three playoff meetings, falling to Colin Kaepernick and Jim Harbaugh in 2013 and 2014, and then dropping the NFCCG to San Francisco's potent rushing attack in early 2020.
However, this is a strong Packers team that has shored up its weaknesses since that last playoff game. Green Bay beat the Niners once already this season thanks to a last-second Aaron Rodgers field goal drive, and the defense came up big to slow down San Francisco's potent rushing attack.
That rushing attack, largely unique in the NFL, is not driven by a running back or even Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Jusczyk. The run game is built in no small part around wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who rode his unique mix of speed, size and elusiveness to an All-Pro season.
Samuel's renaissance as what he calls a "wide back" did not begin at the start of the season. San Francisco's offense took time to come together, with some going so far as to call for head coach Kyle Shanahan's job after the team limped to a 3-5 start.
At that point, the Niners unleashed Samuel and haven't looked back. He'll run in motion across the formation before the snap constantly, pulling defenders' eyes and either creating confusion for his teammates' benefit or opening lanes for himself.
However, the Packers have two silver bullets for Samuel and Shanahan's talents: defensive tackle Kenny Clark and first-team All-Pro middle linebacker DeVondre Campbell. The key to defending the run is a strong middle, even against a team like San Francisco that constantly looks to create opportunities running outside the tackles.
With Clark collapsing the center of the line and Campbell patrolling around to cut off Samuel's options, the onus will fall on San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppalo to present enough of a threat through the air that Green Bay can't sell out to stop the run.
Garoppalo's record has been spotty under Shanahan, although far from bad. He is consistently efficient, especially with Shanahan's offensive system opening up voids in zone coverage for pitch-and-catch gains time and again. The issue comes in when Garoppalo has to make any kind of throw over distance that requires pace.
Frankly, Garoppalo's arm is not strong. Most of the time, that isn't an issue; slants, screens and drag routes don't require a Brett Favre-caliber cannon to pull off. But sometimes, when a receiver is running to the sideline and Garoppalo's throw has to beat the safety closing out the route, he fails to do so and the ball ends up going the other way.
With the return of Alexander, Green Bay's secondary is a force to be reckoned with. Rookie Eric Stokes has exceeded expectations, and practice squad pickup Rasul Douglas has been a revelation as an emergency replacement for Alexander. Garoppalo struggles against tight coverage at times, especially in obvious passing situations.
If the Packers can get out to an early lead and force Shanahan to lean on his passing game for quick ball movement, the Packers should cruise. If they can't get an early lead, and San Francisco can run all over the Packers, expect a nail-biter at Lambeau.