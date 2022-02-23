Wisconsin defeats Minnesota 68-67 to remain in first place in the Big Ten

MINNEAPOLIS (WKOW)-- No. 13 Wisconsin took down Minnesota 68-67 on the road to improve to 22-5 overall, and 13-4 in the Big Ten. The Badgers remain in a tie for first place in the conference with Purdue. Illinois is a half game back.
The Badgers were missing Lorne Bowman II for the second straight game as he was out with an illness (non-COVID). In addition, Jahcobi Neath missed the game because of a one-game suspension as a result of the brawl at the end of the Michigan game.
Steven Crowl led the Badgers to victory with 20 points, shooting 77.8% from the floor. Johnny Davis and Tyler Wahl both added 12 points. Davis fouled out with 2:35 remaining in the game.
Jordan Davis stepped up, playing 20 minutes, scoring seven points off the bench, and going 3-3 from the field.
The Gophers had four players score in double-digits. Jamison Battle led with 17 points.
Overall, Wisconsin shot 51% from the floor and 35.6% from three-point range. Minnesota finished 46% from the floor, and 42.1% from deep.
Up next: Wisconsin travels to Rutgers on Saturday for a 5 pm tip.