Wisconsin punches Sweet 16 ticket, sweeps TCU

  • Updated
  • 0
UW Volleyball Advances to Sweet 16 -- 2022

MADISON (WKOW) -- No. 1 Wisconsin took care of business against TCU (25-9, 25-11, 25-23) on Saturday night at the UW Field House sweeping their way into the Sweet 16.

Redshirt sophomore Sarah Franklin led UW with 13 kills and two blocks. Junior Devyn Robinson recorded six kills and four blocks. Fifth-year senior Danielle Hart provided five blocks in addition to four kills.

"Every team is just fighting for that right now and every team is a good team so we have to come out ready. We have to come out prepared, play our best volleyball right now and grow, and that's what I thought we did tonight. We executed what we wanted to," said setter Izzy Ashburn.

No. 1 Wisconsin will face No. 11 Penn State on Thursday, December 8 at the UW Field House. No. 6 Pittsburgh and No. 12 Florida will face off in the other regional semifinal. Winners advance to the regional final held that Saturday. Broadcast and game time details will be released tomorrow.

