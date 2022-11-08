Wisconsin women's basketball defeats UWM to start 1-0

MILWAUKEE (WKOW)-- The Wisconsin women's basketball team played at UW-Milwaukee on Monday night in its season-opener. The Badgers came out on top 58-49.
Four Badgers scored in double figures, led by redshirt freshman Maty Wilke with 12 points and six rebounds. Wilke made her official Badger debut after missing last season with a knee injury. Avery LaBarbera was one point shy of a double-double. The graduate senior guard finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.
Wisconsin will take on Kansas State on Friday at 3:30 pm at American Family Field.