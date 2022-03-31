Wisconsin's Johnny Davis declares for 2022 NBA Draft

MADISON (WKOW)-- Wisconsin's sophomore star Johnny Davis declared for the 2022 NBA Draft on NBA Today on Thursday afternoon.
Johnny Davis declares for the 2022 NBA Draft on NBA Today. #Badgers @JohnnyDavis @espn pic.twitter.com/q23zCvGR9c— Karley Marotta (@Karley_Marotta) March 31, 2022
The Big Ten Player of the Year made an incredible jump from his freshman to sophomore season. Davis averaged seven points per game in his first season as a Badger. That number jumped to 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in his second year.
Davis led a team pre-season team picked tenth in the Big Ten to a regular season conference title. His stellar play earned him the honor of being named a finalist for the Wooden Award.
“I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to pursue a lifelong dream and will be declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.” pic.twitter.com/65Bcb0QfYJ— Jonathan Davis (@JohnnyDavis) March 31, 2022
The 2022 NBA Draft is June 23. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman predicted Davis as the eighth pick in the NBA Draft.