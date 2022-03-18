Wisconsin's road to a national championship

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Just as their schoolmates on the volleyball team did last fall, Wisconsin men's basketball will kick off its postseason journey against the Colgate Raiders.
With leading-Naismith Award contender Johnny Davis leading the way, the Big Ten regular season co-champions are well-positioned to make a run at a title.
With their three-guard sharpshooting lineup, alongside rock-solid forward Tyler Wahl and breakout center Steven Crowl, Wisconsin's starting five can keep up with just about any squad in the country. Let's dive into the Badgers likely path to a championship. It won't be easy, but it is far from impossible.
First round: Colgate Raiders
The Raiders serve up a unique challenge amongst Wisconsin's likely tournament opponents. They rank second in the country in three-point percentage, sporting a sky-high 40.3% mark. Much of that comes from senior guard Jack Ferguson, who knocks down 42.25% of his threes, the 14th-best figure in the NCAA.
Colgate is a dangerous offense, but it is a dangerous offense Wisconsin is more than capable of handling. Starting guards Chucky Hepburn, Brad Davison and Johnny Davis are all plus defenders, and so long as they play up to their excellent standards from throughout this season, the Badgers are well-positioned to cruise.
Second Round: LSU Tigers
From a small school in the Patriot League to one of the flagship squads in the SEC, LSU provides a completely different look than Wisconsin's first-round opponents. LSU has actually struggled from deep in a similar fashion to the Badgers this season, recording a 31.9% clip from three.
However, they sport a 44% shooting rate overall, propelled in large part by sophomore forward Tari Eason (16.9 points per game/6.7 rebounds per game) and senior forward Darius Days (13.7 ppg/7.7 rpg).
Wisconsin's Achilles heel this season has been interior defense. Starting center Steven Crowl is young and has improved steadily on defense throughout the year, but he has been challenged against bigger frontcourts. However, Eason and Days come in at just 6'8" and 6'7", meaning defensive stud Tyler Wahl can take the brunt of the load protecting the rim.
Wahl will have his hands full with Days, a second-team All-SEC player who is a threat to score from anywhere on the court. He's attempted and made the most threes on his team, and he's knocking them down at a respectable 35.1% rate.
This matchup could be tricky for Wisconsin, but there's a complicating factor thrown in as well. On March 12, LSU fired head coach Will Wade in connection with an NCAA investigation for recruiting violations. The Tigers have enough talent to give Wisconsin a run for its money, but with their head coach suddenly gone and a rock-solid defense staring them down, LSU ought to bow out to Bucky.
Sweet Sixteen: Auburn Tigers
Auburn held the top ranking in the AP poll for several weeks this season, notching a 15-3 conference record in a jam-packed SEC.
The Tigers are led by SEC Freshman of the Year Jabari Smith (17.1 ppg/7 rpg) and sophomore point guard Wendell Green Jr. (12.1 ppg/3.8 rpg/5 apg). The team puts up a respectable 78.7 points per game as a whole while holding opponents to just 67. Auburn is tenacious and highly skilled, and they are not to be underestimated.
Their interior defense is no joke either. Sophomore forward Walker Kessler rings up a ridiculous 4.5 blocks per game, the second-best figure in the country.
However, there are some weaknesses the Badgers should be more than able to exploit. Auburn does not excel at long-range shooting, registering just a 32% clip from deep on the year. They struggled mightily in their SEC quarterfinal loss to unranked Texas A&M, shooting just 30.4% from the field and 25% from deep.
This is a winnable matchup for the Badgers, in no small part thanks to Johnny Davis. Davis is fully capable of keeping up with Jabari Smith's production, and when his midrange shooting game is on point, Wisconsin is hard to beat. Look for a big game from Davis to keep Bucky ahead of the Tigers' potent offense.
Elite Eight: Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas has not missed an NCAA tournament since 1989, and they have not fallen below a 4-seed since 2000. They bull-rushed their way to a share of the Big 12 title in a stacked conference, then cruised by West Virginia, TCU and Texas Tech for a conference tournament championship as well.
The Jayhawks are led by senior first-team All-American Ochai Agbaji. The Milwaukee native is a prolific scorer, racking up 19.4 points per game on a hyper-efficient 47.4% shooting. That includes a 40.1% rate from deep on a staggering 232 attempts, nearly twice as many as anyone else on his team.
This matchup comes down to which national Player of the Year candidate plays better: Agbaji or Johnny Davis. Davis' average output comes in just above Agbaji's at 19.7, but Davis' lower-seeded squad actually features more consistent second and third scoring options than Kansas, with the ever-reliable Brad Davison (14.5 ppg) and Tyler Wahl (11.4 ppg) providing extra punch on the offensive end.
If the Badger guards can slow down Agbaji, Wisconsin is well-positioned to reach their first Final Four since 2015.
Final Four: Arizona Wildcats
Here is where Wisconsin finds the cream of the crop in the 2022 tournament. The Wildcats finished the season with just three losses, cruising to both a regular season and tournament Pac-12 championship. They come in as the second overall seed, and are solidly positioned as one of the favorites to win it all.
Arizona is (arguably) the most complete team in the field. They sport the third-best scoring offense in the country (84.6 ppg) while allowing just 67.5 ppg for their opponents. They shoot a ridiculous 49.6% from the field, also the third-best in the NCAA. Four different Wildcats average at least 10.1 points per game, and two players have at least 130 assists on the year. They can attack you in a million and one different ways, good luck stopping all of them.
On the offensive end, the Wildcats are led by Wooden Award finalist Benedict Mathurin (17.4 ppg/5.6 rpg), a 46% shooter who also shoots 37.6% from deep. The Montreal native has a solid claim to being the best player in the NCAA, helped along by a team that perfectly compliments his skills.
7'1" center Christian Koloko is a monster inside. He averages 2.72 blocks per game, good for 14th nationally. Three other Wildcats shoot at least 35.3% from deep, forcing defenses to choose between leaving Mathurin against a single defender or helping out and leaving wide-open shots for his sharpshooter teammates.
This isn't to say Wisconsin doesn't stand a chance against the Wildcats. Davis scores at an even higher rate than Mathurin, and each of Wisconsin's five starters is a stalwart enough defender to hold their own against their Arizona counterparts. Wisconsin would need an above-average shooting performance to knock off the second overall seed, but this team has spent all season stepping up in big games.
National Championship: Gonzaga Bulldogs
If Arizona is arguably the best team in the country, Gonzaga is the team making the argument that they're not. The Bulldogs have what is far and away the best offense in the country, both in terms of points per game (88) and field goal percentage (52.66). They roster two second-team All-Americans in Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme, and they've lost all of three games this year.
Granted, this is not the first time Gonzaga has been here. Since head coach Mark Few took over in 1999, the Bulldogs have been a basketball powerhouse. They haven't missed a tournament in the Few era, and they've been a 1-seed in four of the last five tournaments. They've reached the title game twice since 2017, falling short to North Carolina and then Baylor.
This Gonzaga team might be a different animal. Their defense, often an Achilles heel for Few's teams, holds its opponents to just 65.6 points per game. Holmgren is a unicorn; a 7' force in the paint who also shoots 40% from beyond the arc, and he's only 19 years old. Timme is only two inches shorter and he's just as good, averaging 18 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
The Badgers would have to pull out some unique lineups to slow down this barrage of offensive firepower. If Wisconsin were to advance to this round, you might see Vogt and Crowl sharing the court in an attempt to slow down Holmgren and Timme, a rare sight over the course of this season.
Davis, Davison and Hepburn would be tasked with slowing down the Bulldogs' backcourt trio of Julian Strawther, Andrew Nembard and Rasir Bolton, all of whom shoot at least 46% from the field and at least 37.5% from deep. Much like Wisconsin, there's a substantial drop-off in minutes and statistical output outside of the traditional starting five.
There's no reason to sugarcoat it; Gonzaga would be a challenge for the Badgers. However, a recent surprising loss offers a blueprint for Wisconsin to look at by a team they can model themselves off of very well: bitter Gonzaga rival St. Mary's.
Wisconsin has beaten St. Mary's already this season, and Badger fans likely remember the suffocating brand of defense the Gaels bring to the table. In Gonzaga's regular-season finale, St. Mary's completely shut down the Bulldogs to the tune of a 67-57 stunner of a win. They wreaked havoc on Gonzaga's two most important players, Timme and Holmgren, holding the pair to a combined 12 points on 5-17 shooting. The Bulldogs as a whole shot just 36.7% from the field on the game.
Gonzaga is likely the strongest team in this year's field, but that doesn't make them invincible. After a chaotic regular season that saw the top six teams in the Associated Press poll all lose on the same day, the time is ripe for Wisconsin to make a run at their first title in 81 years.