WKOW wins Station of the Year, 10 other Wisconsin Broadcasters' Association awards

MADISON (WKOW) -- WKOW won 10 awards at the Wisconsin Broadcasters' Association gala Saturday night.
Two of those included Station of the Year and Social and Digital Media Operation of the Year.
The station also took home first place for best weathercast, best use of social media, best news writing, best web story, best image promotion, best public service announcement, best sports promotion, best weather promotion and best topical promotion.
WKOW won second place for best evening newscast, best sportscast, best live on-scene reporting, best coverage of pandemic recovery and best online personality.
The station won third place for best news writing, best hard news/investigative, best use of video, best weather promotion, best sports promotion, best public service announcement, best commercial or underwriting announcement, best online personality and best online breaking news coverage.