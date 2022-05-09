DNR: Fire danger remains high across Wisconsin, over 70 wildfires last weekend

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding the public again to be careful as fire danger remains very high across most of Wisconsin.
More than 70 wildfires occurred over the weekend, making it the busiest weekend of the season so far. Debris burning and equipment accounted for the majority of these wildfires.
Areas with very high fire danger today include Adams, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Juneau, Marquette and Monroe counties.
Areas with high fire danger today include Columbia, Dodge and Sauk counties.
You can see an up-to-date burning restriction map on the DNR website.