Expert says fewer Madison beach closures is a sign of improving water quality

MADISON (WKOW) - The total number of beach closures for swimming and recreation was significantly down from the previous summer, indicating the water quality of Madison's lakes are improving.
Adam Sodersten with the Clean Lakes Alliance said Lake Monona was bad last year because of E. coli or blue-green algae. While he said 2021 was abnormally bad in that regard, Sodersten also believes the year-to-year decrease is a positive sign.
"I definitely can say that people are changing their practices, government agencies are changing their practices as a whole, our community is doing better," Sodersten said.
Sodersten said there are a number of things homeowners can do to control runoff and help their lakes, like directing downspouts onto land and keeping leaves out of the sewer system.