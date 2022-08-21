Janesville closes pool for the summer

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Sunday is the last day the Rockport Pool is open, as the City of Janesville Recreation Division's Aquatics starts to shut down its aquatics program for the summer.
According to the City of Janesville, the pool will close for the 2022 season Sunday at 7 pm.
The city listed other recreational pools that are still open. Palmer Park Wading Pool, will stay open until Aug. 27. Lions Beach, is scheduled to be open until Sept. 5, and the Riverside Park Splash Pad, will stay open until Sept. 18.