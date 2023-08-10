Swimmers who drowned in Wisconsin River identified

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office has identified the two swimmers who drowned in the Wisconsin River last week.

Sheriff Roger Brandner identified the swimmers as Akash Selvam, 24, of Madison, and Jerome Schreiner, 25, also of Madison.

The sheriff's office responded to the Wisconsin River last Thursday after the swimmers went under the water and didn't resurface.

Schreiner was found Thursday night, and Selvam was recovered Friday morning.

Chief Deputy Greg Bisch told 27 News the men were throwing a football to each other on a sandbar when the football got away. One went to get it but he was taken by the current. The second swimmer is believed to have gone in to save him, but he was also overcome.