Wisconsin takes OT thriller vs. Minnesota, 3-2; advances to national title game

DULUTH, Mn. (WKOW) -- For the sixth time in the in 2022-23 season, Wisconsin and Minnesota met on the ice. Friday's Frozen Four meeting decided which of the two would head to Sunday's National Championship game vs. Ohio State.
After a wild, back-and-forth affair that needed overtime, freshman Caroline Harvey was the hero for Wisconsin. She scored the game-winning, top-shelf goal to help Wisconsin advance in the 2023 Frozen Four.
Trailing 1-0 into the third period, the Badgers rallied scoring two goals within less than a minute of each other. The Golden Gophers forced OT via the Madeline Wethington goal with just over 90 seconds left in regulation.
Goalie Cami Kronish recorded 37 saves and faced 39 shots on goal.
Wisconsin and Ohio State will meet on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT in the 2023 NCAA National Championship. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
The program will be seeking their seventh national championship. They are currently tied with Minnesota for the most titles in the NCAA.