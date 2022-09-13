Thursday at 10: Flush this not that

MADISON (WKOW) — When water goes down the drain, either in our homes or on our streets, it's the start of a new journey with sometimes costly consequences.
Whether it swirls down the sink, fades with a flush or runs down a drain, wastewater in and around Madison all ends up in the same place — the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District. And the water gets there through one mode of transportation: pipes.
But what happens when something is flushed that shouldn't be? Officials say clearing back-ups and replacing broken equipment costs taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.
Thursday at 10: A.J. Bayatpour takes you inside the sewer district and show you the bizarre items fished out over the years and what's currently causing them the most problems.