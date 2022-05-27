Holiday air traveler numbers taking off nationally and locally

MADISON (WKOW) -- AAA expects 3 million people to travel by air this Memorial Day.
That's up 8-percent from last year.
"We're heading to Frankfurt, Germany to do a river cruise with our children," said Greg Larson, an air traveler.
Though travel numbers rebound from the pandemic, challenges await passengers at check-in with the increased numbers of travelers.
"Our forecast for Memorial Day weekend was showing about 3,500 passengers per day and compare that to last year where we're just under 1,700 per day," said Michael Riechers, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Dane County Airport.
Now that federal covid restrictions have been lifted, passengers are ready to board.
"This is a trip that we had scheduled right when COVID hit, so two years later here we are finally taking it," said Larson.
Many airlines are facing worker shortages causing flight cancellations and inconvenient itinerary changes, and passengers are feeling it.
"We're going to Berlin, so you know we're at the mercy of the connections," said air travelers Leo and Bonnie Schlimgen.
As fuel prices rise, so have ticket costs.
"We're starting to travel now and the ticket prices are a whole lot higher," said the Schlimgens.
Despite all the issues surrounding air travel, experts say that's not stopping people from wanting to travel.
"Air travel has bounced back another 25% this year, nationally," said Nick Jarmusz, Director of Public Affairs for AAA.
In Wisconsin, the number of air travelers jumped 7%, from 29,486 in 2021 to 35,047 this year, but we're still not back to pre-pandemic numbers.
"We're still about 10% off of where we were in 2019, which was a record high," said Jarmusz.
But many passengers seem to be taking the difficulties of Memorial Day travels in stride.
"I think you only have so many years on this earth, so you got to get to traveling when in when you can," said Larson.
Dane County Airport officials said this year's air travels numbers are on pace to match pre-pandemic numbers.