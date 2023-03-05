Trends show people are staying close to home for spring break travel

MADISON (WKOW) — As spring break travel gears up, Americans say price is still a significant factor when booking a trip.
“When making travel decisions, 67% of Americans say that their value for money is the top deciding factor,” said AnaElise Beckman, a producer with Discover Wisconsin. “Accessibility to locally owned restaurants as well as the ability to walk and bike also plays a large role in their decisions. Almost half of Americans want to explore nature and wildlife. Lastly, adventure sports and activities are also a driving force for traveling to a specific destination.”
Beckman says trends suggest Americans are staying closer to home for these getaways.
“‘Closecations,’ also known as staycations, are trips that are within three to four hours driving distance from home,” Beckman said. “One reason families may be trending towards these types of trips for this upcoming spring break is because they're affordable and they're also much more eco-friendly. They typically involve less planning, and there's a lot more flexibility involved. During the pandemic, it was easy to book last minute deals on flights and hotels, but travel experts are saying that these travel hacks may no longer work.”
You can visit Discover Wisconsin for travel ideas in the exciting state of Wisconsin.