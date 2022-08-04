'The little guys are not fine': Staffing remains a challenge in hospitality industry

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tourism is back across southern Wisconsin. We're seeing that loud and clear with the CrossFit Games in Madison this week.
But some of the businesses that tourists go to are still struggling to find enough staff.
As much as we want things to go back to our pre-Covid "normal," many businesses in Madison are still dealing with the effects of shutdown.
"Prior to Covid, I would be booked, I would be booked a year before the CrossFit Games," Peggy Furlan, owner of the Livingston Inn said.
She's been operating with about half of her usual staff.
"I used to have three cleaning people, almost 30 hours a week," Furlan shakes her head. "I have one."
When major tourist attractions like the CrossFit Games come to Madison now, it's a challenge because the hospitality industry has to serve more people than it has in years.
"We are the staff, we do everything," Heidi Notbohm said about her and her husband.
"By now, we're back to probably pre-pandemic levels in terms of occupancy and business," Tom Notbohm said.
They are the innkeepers at the Buckingham Inn and say they lost about 75 percent of their business during the pandemic. They would deliver breakfast to guests' doors and try to adjust as needed but many people were looking for a long-term stay, which the Buckingham Inn can't offer.
Paul Harms, general manager of Staybridge Suites, could.
"We had quite a few traveling nurses coming in, construction workers, long-term guests, that really kept this hotel afloat," Harms said.
"The little guys out there are not fine," said Furlan.
Despite being able to keep its doors open, the Staybridge is looking to fill about six open positions to keep up with more visitors in Madison.
"We really need to put a lot of money and time and energy into it," Furlan said. "Because that makes a community and I think Madison is an amazing community."