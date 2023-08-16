Wellness Wednesday: Getting a sports physical before school starts

MADISON (WKOW) - As kids head back to school, many student athletes will be required to get a sports physical.
Experts say they're different than regular physicals. It focuses on evaluating an athlete's health related to the sports they play. A regular physical is a more comprehensive exam with your primary healthcare provider.
Sports physicals are generally required for all high school athletics. Healthcare professionals say it's important to be prepared for your child's physical by taking a look at the required form.
"Parents, taking a look at that form ahead of time, filling in all the questions is really important to make sure that us doctors aren't going to miss anything that could have their child unsafe to play," said SSM Health sports medicine physician Katherine Fox said.