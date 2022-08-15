Drunk driver nearly hits Iowa County deputy

GRANT CO. (WKOW) - Police arrested a Lancaster man Saturday after he nearly hit a deputy from Iowa County.
Authorities say 28-year-old Honorio Martinez drove across the center line on Highway 18 into oncoming traffic. He narrowly avoided the Iowa County sheriff, who was in Grant County on another matter.
After Martinez drove towards a line of 5 cars, the deputy drove up alongside him. The deputy nudged his squad door into Martinez's car, to get him to stop.
Police took Martinez to Grant Regional Health Center for a legal blood draw. No one was hurt.